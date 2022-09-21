Marylanders are poised to say yes to legalizing recreational marijuana

A medical panel at the U.S Department of Health is recommending that everyone under age 65 get screened for anxiety. Our health reporter talked with the Director of the Mental Health Association of Maryland about how this pandemic has affected us all, and what help there is for Marylanders. The sanitation issues of the city’s homeless encampments got a public hearing today. Most Marylanders condone recreational marijuana use according to a Goucher Poll with WYPR and the Baltimore Banner. We’ll have more results from the poll, plus tomorrow is the 29th annual “Dining Out for Life,” I’ll have a conversation with their director about this year’s goal for supporting Maryland’s chronically ill and food insecure.