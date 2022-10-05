© 2022 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Cool temperatures and hot performances kick off National Arts and Humanities Month.

Published October 5, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT
Baltimore’s violence prevention programs will be getting some new funding. Maryland health officials say they are getting a handle on monkeypox. The state’s Republican and Democratic candidates for governor share vastly different views at a Marylanders With Disabilities forum. Governor Larry Hogan has been asked to testify in the trial of his former chief of staff. Baltimore has a new map for its police districts and October brings dozens of free arts events to Baltimore.

