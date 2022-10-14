The Daily Dose bids Adieu

As election day nears, Baltimore County elections officials say they’ll add an additional day to count mail-in ballots, ahead of November 8.

While statewide Democrats enjoy commanding leads in their races, the race for the top job in Anne Arundel County is neck-and-neck.

Governor Hogan has announced 15-million dollars in federal aid will go toward hiring for infrastructure work and a new study finds aircraft noise from BWI Airport may be doing more health damage than previously thought.

We’ll have those stories and more plus: we’ll hear from our executive editor of The Daily Dose and our general manager and CEO as they reflect on some of the highlights and bid a warm farewell to the podcast. No…It’s not going away forever…just taking a hiatus. I’ll have more details coming up.