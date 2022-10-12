Residents to weigh in on new life for Security Square Mall
Ways To Subscribe
Adnan Syed is now a free man. The Maryland Department of Health is changing course on a multimillion dollar request. The Baltimore County Board of Elections is also doing a U-turn - on early mail-in ballot counting. Immigrants and refugees in Baltimore will get some crucial help under a new initiative funded with ARPA funds and residents who live near the blighted Security Square Mall will get a say in the 10-million dollar makeover plans.