Maryland HBCU works to diversify environmental sciences.
Baltimore City Schools staff came to work on Sunday, trying to find students who aren’t showing up to class. The EPA is making more than $140 million available to help solve the city’s water woes. A meeting scheduled for this week on the new Johns Hopkins police force has been canceled. Morgan State is taking the lead in helping prepare traditionally under-represented students to study the environment. And with so many jobs to fill, one nonprofit is encouraging businesses to think outside the box.