The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Maryland HBCU works to diversify environmental sciences.

Published September 26, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT
Baltimore City Schools staff came to work on Sunday, trying to find students who aren’t showing up to class. The EPA is making more than $140 million available to help solve the city’s water woes. A meeting scheduled for this week on the new Johns Hopkins police force has been canceled. Morgan State is taking the lead in helping prepare traditionally under-represented students to study the environment. And with so many jobs to fill, one nonprofit is encouraging businesses to think outside the box.

