A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.

After a car accident left him unable to walk for three months, Jason listened to a lot podcasts and was inspired to start his own. He wanted to create a podcast that cast a positive light on Baltimore and would unite the DMV region, and in the fall of 2015, Local Color was born.