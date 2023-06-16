© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Color

Entrepreneur Victoria Buggs

By Jason V.
Published June 16, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT
Entrepreneur Victoria Buggs. Photo courtesy of Buggs.
Photo courtesy of Buggs
/
Entrepreneur Victoria Buggs.

Victoria Buggs is an award winning nurse, entrepreneur and two time combat veteran. Victoria grew up in Gary, Indiana, and at 18 decided to serve her country and joined the armed forces.

After an honorable discharge from a celebrated 20 year career in the military, she opened the Center for Health Educators and Safety Specialists, providing courses and certifications on CPR, AED and other life saving training. Victoria believes anyone and everyone should know life saving skills, and though she’s no longer in uniform, she continually dedicates herself to public service.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

Tags
Local Color entrepreneurshipveteranshealthcare workers
Stay Connected
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
See stories by Jason V.