Entrepreneur Victoria Buggs.

Victoria Buggs is an award winning nurse, entrepreneur and two time combat veteran. Victoria grew up in Gary, Indiana, and at 18 decided to serve her country and joined the armed forces.

After an honorable discharge from a celebrated 20 year career in the military, she opened the Center for Health Educators and Safety Specialists, providing courses and certifications on CPR, AED and other life saving training. Victoria believes anyone and everyone should know life saving skills, and though she’s no longer in uniform, she continually dedicates herself to public service.

