Red Emma's Live Show

Host Jason V. sits down with guests Nic Koski of Common Ground Coffee Shop and Will Swanson of MOM's grocery store for a live show recorded at Red Emma’s in Baltimore. If you’ve been keeping up with local and national news, you’ll know there’s a huge wave of activity surrounding labor and unions. On this episode, you’ll hear two local stories of workers' efforts and their results.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios. The views expressed are solely Jason V.'s.