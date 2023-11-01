© 2023 WYPR
Local Color

Red Emma's Live Show

By Jason V.
Published November 1, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT
Will Swanson of MOM's grocery store, Nic Koski of Common Ground Coffee Shop and Local Color Host Jason V. at Red Emma's. Photo courtesy of Jason V.
Will Swanson of MOM's grocery store, Nic Koski of Common Ground Coffee Shop and Local Color Host Jason V. at Red Emma's.

Host Jason V. sits down with guests Nic Koski of Common Ground Coffee Shop and Will Swanson of MOM's grocery store for a live show recorded at Red Emma’s in Baltimore. If you’ve been keeping up with local and national news, you’ll know there’s a huge wave of activity surrounding labor and unions. On this episode, you’ll hear two local stories of workers' efforts and their results.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios. The views expressed are solely Jason V.'s.

Local Color laborUnion Workers
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
