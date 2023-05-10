Jason V. talks with entrepreneur Tony Jia. When he was young, Tony’s parents moved from Beijing, China to North America, living first in Vancouver, Canada then putting down roots in Fairfax County, Virginia. As those roots took hold, so did the idea of entrepreneurship take hold in Tony’s mind.

Using his passion for building things and the spirit of his business-minded father, Tony took the less traveled path to find himself and build businesses that protect and celebrate Asian identity.

