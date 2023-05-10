© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Local Color

Entrepreneur Tony Jia

By Jason V.
Published May 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Entrepreneur Tony Jia. Photo courtesy of Jia.

Jason V. talks with entrepreneur Tony Jia. When he was young, Tony’s parents moved from Beijing, China to North America, living first in Vancouver, Canada then putting down roots in Fairfax County, Virginia. As those roots took hold, so did the idea of entrepreneurship take hold in Tony’s mind.

Using his passion for building things and the spirit of his business-minded father, Tony took the less traveled path to find himself and build businesses that protect and celebrate Asian identity.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
