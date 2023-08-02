© 2023 WYPR
By Jason V.
Published August 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy of Bailey.
Artist Brian Bailey's trajectory in the art world is one many aspiring creatives would envy. A little over a year after pursuing his passion, he’s monetized his talent, secured PR representation and his calendar is consistently booked for events he’s hosting, or events where he’s the talent.

But behind his success is the relatable story of setbacks, doubts and soul searching, all in the pursuit of artistic expression.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

