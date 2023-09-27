Maryland State Senator Antonio Hayes.

Born and raised in West Baltimore just steps away from Penn-North, State Senator Antonio Hayes was a civil servant before he began serving the state of Maryland in earnest. The longer he worked to better the lives of the people in the 40th District, the more they trusted him to do so. As a state senator, he works alongside other governing bodies to make Baltimore and Maryland a more wonderful place to live.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios. The views expressed are solely Jason V.'s.