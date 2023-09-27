© 2023 WYPR
Local Color

Maryland State Senator Antonio Hayes

By Jason V.
Published September 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Maryland State Senator Antonio Hayes. Photo courtesy of Hayes.
Photo courtesy of Hayes
Maryland State Senator Antonio Hayes.

Born and raised in West Baltimore just steps away from Penn-North, State Senator Antonio Hayes was a civil servant before he began serving the state of Maryland in earnest. The longer he worked to better the lives of the people in the 40th District, the more they trusted him to do so. As a state senator, he works alongside other governing bodies to make Baltimore and Maryland a more wonderful place to live.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios. The views expressed are solely Jason V.'s.

Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
