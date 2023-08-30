Kirk Shannon Butts, Curation and Public Art Manager of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and Arts

Have you ever gone to lunch with a famous person? I haven’t but I feel like it’s similar to being seen out in these Baltimore art streets with Kirk. You try to have a normal conversation but every few minutes someone comes up to him to “chat”, and “just say hello” and “can I just borrow him for just a minute?” and as he’s swept away you’re left nursing your drink on the second floor of the Bromo Seltzer Clock Tower wondering “...is he coming back?” Usually the answer is no and that’s ok because…Kirk is awesome. I first met Kirk back before COVID, during an art opening for Derrick Adams at City Hall. Creatively I was in a dark place and truthfully, I was ready to stop podcasting. But after a few conversations with Kirk, in his words he “recalibrated” my brain, tightening the bolts and screws that held my creative spirit together. Since then I’ve always come to him for advice and run my ideas past him, and he’s got no problem telling me “yeah, that idea you had? Not a good one.” What I realized though, Kirk can do this for anyone, and often does. His name is synonymous with Baltimore art and for years I wanted to interview him, but he always said no. He’s the guy that loves the show and the production, but doesn’t need or want the spotlight on himself. This year though, Kirk messaged me and said he’s “ready for his close up”. Kirk has lived in two of maybe 3 or 4 cities in the world that could be considered a “fashion mecca”, and in Part 1 of my two part interview with Kirk, we talk about his time in those cities, as well as the work he did and the life he lived. But we start where we always start…at home.

