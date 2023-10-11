Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello of the 11th District moved to Baltimore after finishing school in upstate New York and worked for the General Accountability Office as an IT analyst. After a stint as President of the Federal Hill Neighborhood Association, Costello combined his analyst background with his passion for service to make a successful bid for City Council.

