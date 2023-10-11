© 2023 WYPR
Local Color

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello

By Jason V.
Published October 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello. Photo courtesy of Costello.
Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello of the 11th District moved to Baltimore after finishing school in upstate New York and worked for the General Accountability Office as an IT analyst. After a stint as President of the Federal Hill Neighborhood Association, Costello combined his analyst background with his passion for service to make a successful bid for City Council.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios. The views expressed are solely Jason V.'s.

Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
