© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local color new logo.png
Local Color

Tonya Miller Hall, Senior Advisor of Arts and Culture in the Baltimore Mayor’s Office

By Jason V.
Published April 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Tonya Miller Hall. Photo courtesy of Hall.
Tonya Miller Hall. Photo courtesy of Hall.

Tonya Miller Hall is currently Senior Advisor of Arts and Culture in the Baltimore Mayor’s Office. Tonya returned home to Baltimore after building a PR career in New York City. Though NYC gave Tonya many professional experiences, coming home to Charm City gave her one experience she never expected — her name in the local paper.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

Tags
Local Color Baltimore Artsart
Stay Connected
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
See stories by Jason V.