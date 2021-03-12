-
The pool of money that pays for Maryland unemployment benefits, the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, is running out of money. As a result, Maryland…
5.6% of people in Baltimore City find themselves unemployed. A few years ago, Diane was one of them. She had a series of personal struggles that left her…
A new study by the McKinsey Global Institute estimates that between 400 million and 800 million of today’s jobs will be automated by 2030. The road toward…
Baltimore County is close to landing an Amazon distribution center, to be located at Sparrows Point in eastern Baltimore County.When County Economic…
Apprenticeships have always been a way to provide on-the-job training for people who want to work in the skilled trades; like a carpenter or…
The Maryland Legislative Black Caucus and the NAACP announced a new legislative agenda last week, following the release of a U.S. Department of Justice…
NewsLocal foundations and the federal government have promised to funnel money into Baltimore for job training programs to respond to some of the...
The Maryland legislature is considering a bill called the "Maryland Second Chance Act of 2014" (SB 0804, HB 1166) which would shield convictions for ten…