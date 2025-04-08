Maryland governor signs bill aimed at connecting fired federal workers with jobs

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed 94 newly passed bills into law Tuesday, including one bill that aims to connect laid-off federal healthcare workers with jobs.

The measure’s primary focus is filling a shortage in dentists and dental hygienists by authorizing those with licenses in other states to work in Maryland. But the bill also directs the state Department of Health to develop a plan that would fast-track state health licenses for people who are licensed in other states and were recently fired from federal jobs.

“We are talking about highly qualified, highly skilled workers who have built careers saving lives, people who have committed their lives to serving the lives of others, and now they are being told by someone who was never willing to take the same oath that they took, that their service doesn't matter,” Moore said at the start of Tuesday’s bill signing ceremony. “Well, in Maryland, we believe their service does matter.”

Lawmakers also passed a separate bill Monday that connects laid-off federal workers with jobs in state government. Moore has not yet signed that bill.

Another bill Moore highlighted Tuesday expands the state’s apprenticeship program.

And Senate President Bill Ferguson highlighted a bill that allows the state’s suicide prevention hotline — 9-8-8 — to use funds dedicated for 9-1-1.

“The bottom line is that even in the face of uncertainty, we will continue to invest in public safety and make sure that all Marylanders have access to stability,” Ferguson said about the bill.

The General Assembly passed more than 800 bills in the 90-day session that ended Monday night. Moore has until the end of next month to sign or veto those bills, or to allow them to become law without his signature.