Lawmakers push back start of Maryland paid family leave

Maryland’s paid family leave program will be pushed back to June 2028, another 18 months from its previously planned July 2026 start date, after the General Assembly voted to delay implementation of the law known as FAMLI (Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program).

Governor Wes Moore is expected to sign the bill.

State lawmakers agreed to delay the program that would pay out working parents and other family caregivers after the state Labor Department said it needs more time, blaming federal volatility.

“Marylanders deserve a paid family and medical leave program that's efficient, accessible and effective for generations to come,” said labor department policy director Regan Vaughan, during a recent senate hearing. “To deliver on that promise, we're asking for extra time so that we can give it the attention and resources it deserves to launch this new program.”

Vaughan said the program has been beset by delays including diverted resources to respond to people impacted by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and cancelled contracts.

For instance, contractors with the US digital services agency 18F were helping Maryland build the program’s software, but that agency was dissolved in the name of government efficiency last month.

Supporters say federal uncertainty makes paid leave more necessary. Lisa Klingenmaier with the Time to Care Coalition has been advocating for the legislation since 2022.

“We are heartbroken for the 247,000 Marylanders we know would have had access to this benefit if it had gone into effect on July 1, 2026 like it should have gone into effect,” she said.

Klingenmaier points out that other states are moving ahead with their paid leave program, despite the ever-turbulent federal situation. Maine, Minnesota and Delaware all have family leave programs expected to go “live” in 2026.

“The Maryland Department of Labor will continue to make progress by building a digital platform that prioritizes accessibility, as well as establishing secure financial systems, and increasing awareness among employers and workers across the state. We remain focused on creating a program that will support Marylanders for generations to come,” the department wrote in a statement.

This is the third time that Maryland’s FAMLI program has been delayed.

This story has been updated with the correct spelling for Lisa Klingenmaier's name.