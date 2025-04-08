Baltimore County solar farm vote delayed after state bill

A controversial proposal for a Baltimore County solar farm is on hold following action in the Maryland General Assembly.

A landowner in Kingsville wants to put up solar panels. But once done the panels would surround a neighboring homeowner on three sides. It’s a debate over that homeowner’s quality of life versus a property owner’s right to legally develop his land.

Republican Councilman David Marks, who represents Kingsville, proposed legislation to block the project. But Monday night he delayed the final vote.

Marks cited legislation that passed the General Assembly on Monday. Marks said it’s a 29 page bill that has a lot of potential changes in how localities can regulate solar energy.

“I think that it’s very appropriate that our attorneys in consultation with the administration look at the ramifications of this bill,” Marks told the council.

According to the Baltimore Banner, the state legislation blocks local governments from making zoning changes that kill solar farm projects. If the governor signs the bill, it will take effect in October.

During a public hearing last month, Council members heard from the homeowner, Kalina Hooper, who said that the proposed solar farm would surround her house like a horseshoe, and other solar facilities are already close by.

Hooper said, “If this goes in I am going to be living in the middle of an industrial solar farm.”

Marks is proposing legislation that would require a solar facility to be at least 1,000 feet from another solar farm, which would kill the project.

Bob Persaud, the landowner who wants to put up the solar panels, said that’s unfair.

“It takes away my rights to build something on my property,” Persaud said. “I’m following the rules that are set by this council.”

The County Council will consider the solar farm project again on April 21.