Gov. Larry Hogan used a wide-ranging press conference Wednesday to respond to a barrage of criticism from local leaders about rising COVID-19 case numbers…
In what may be the first-ever primary election held during a pandemic, state elections officials urged as many people as possible to mail in their ballot…
Tuesday is the deadline to mail-in your ballot in the statewide primary election for President and Congressional offices, and here in Baltimore, all three…
The polls opened to some light rain Tuesday morning in the special primary election to fill the late Congressman Elijah Cummings’ seat representing…
NewsTom Hall and Mileah Kromer, the director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, discuss Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben…
NewsWYPR reporter Karen Hosler joins Tom to discuss the future of Maryland’s Congressional districts. Democrats have controlled the state's electoral map for…
NewsTom Hall checks in with WYPR reporter John Lee, who is with the John Olszewski Jr. campaign tonight, about what the race for Baltimore County Executive…