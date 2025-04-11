2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

What passed and what didn't in 2025's Maryland General Assembly? And how did lawmakers navigate a glaring deficit?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Photo credit Maryland GovPics, via Flickr.

Last Monday, legislators in Annapolis celebrated Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly session.

A $3.3 billion-dollar budget deficit loomed large over the Session this year, with unknown federal funding cuts a complicating factor as the legislature debated ways to balance the budget.

Pamela Wood, politics and government reporter for The Baltimore Banner, joins Midday to discuss how lawmakers worked there way out of a unenviable fiscal situation.

Plus, Frederick County's Del. Kris Fair provides an inside look at the session and the legislation he worked on.

Then, Jayne Miller, an award-winning investigative journalist who now hosts the Maryland Capital podcast, joins the show to talk about new affordable housing legislation and potential cuts to Medicaid and SNAP.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland General Assembly 2025Maryland BudgetMaryland General Assembly
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
