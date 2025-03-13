2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Healthcare
Maryland may soon be able to limit what private insurance plans will pay for some drugs with new vote

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published March 13, 2025 at 11:08 AM EDT
Bottles of prescription medication sit on on shelves in a pharmacy at a Walgreens pharmacy store in Deerfield, Ill., Thursday, July 25, 2024. America's drugstores are testing smaller locations and making bigger bets on health care as they adjust to customers who need them less for convenience. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
Bottles of prescription medication sit on on shelves in a pharmacy at a Walgreens pharmacy store in Deerfield, Ill., Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The Maryland Senate passed a bill Wednesday night to expand the authority of the state’s Prescription Drug Affordability Board.

The 35-12 vote brings legislation that allows the board to set upper payment limits on drugs closer to the governor’s desk than it’s ever been.

The bill passed the House earlier this month. The legislature will just need to hammer out a few tweaks before conducting a final reconciliation vote to send the bill to Governor Wes Moore.

“With this new authority, the board will soon be able to make high-cost drugs more affordable for everyone. We hope that states all across the country will follow Maryland's lead,” said Vincent DeMarco, president of Healthcare for All! a nonprofit that focuses on health issues.

The upper payment limits cap what private plans or the state and local governments will pay for certain drugs in the state.

If the drug companies don’t play ball, they will be barred from advertising in Maryland.

The General Assembly approved the Prescription Drug Affordability Board’s plan to set upper payment limits on drug prices under state and local health plans last October.

The Board is currently in the process of considering limits on six different drugs.

The drugs include the diabetes and weight loss medication Ozempic and Dupixent, a medication that’s used to treat asthma.

The board will not be able to enforce limits on private plans until 2026.
WYPR News Maryland General Assembly 2025prescription drugsprescription drug pricesMaryland Prescription Drug Affordability BoardHealth Insurance
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
