Governor Larry Hogan defends his administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The Maryland Senate overrides a myriad of Hogan’s vetoes, including a bill that increases taxes on tobacco and digital ads. The NAACP calls a push to give Baltimore County’s executive and council more control over school spending racist. And a conversation about the life and legacy of the late Lucille Clifton, Maryland’s former Poet Laureate, who passed away eleven years ago this weekend.