Baltimore County Board of Education

After months of meeting virtually, the Baltimore County School Board will hold its first hybrid meeting Tuesday. Some members will be back in the board…
The Maryland General Assembly is considering legislation that would ban hate symbols like swastikas, Confederate flags and nooses at public schools…
Governor Larry Hogan defends his administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The Maryland Senate overrides a myriad of Hogan’s vetoes, including a…
Last fall, Jennifer Lynch was the principal at Hillcrest Elementary School in Catonsville. She was happy when County Executive Johnny Olszewski, using…
Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch has told county school officials they must run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for their employees.Branch…
Baltimore County teachers told the school board Tuesday night that they need help dealing with their students who are in crisis because of the COVID-19…
The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are driving Baltimore County School Superintendent Darryl Williams’ proposed $1.77 billion budget that goes…
Baltimore County school officials stunned the school board when they recently released a list of proposed capital projects that does not include…
Up In The Air When Baltimore County Will Return Students To ClassroomsBaltimore County Public Schools officials want to bring students back to classrooms in the second semester. But with just one month to go, it remains…
A divided Baltimore County School board split the difference Tuesday night when picking its leadership for the coming year.Makeda Scott, who is in her…