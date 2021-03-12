The Daily Dose

-
Baltimore City residents are now getting priority at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Health experts say the Covid vaccine is safe for pregnant women. And housing advocates say Maryland lawmakers need to act now to prevent an eviction crisis.
-
Maryland’s settlement of a 15-year lawsuit brought by the state’s historically Black universities. Plus, artistic Baltimoreans have been inspired by an unlikely canvas... You know those little yellow neighborhood salt boxes? One by one, they’re turning into charming and surprising works of art.
-
Governor Hogan announces plans for six more mass vaccination sites. Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby says he’s staying in office, despite a federal probe into his family’s finances. A package of tax bills dies in the Maryland General Assembly. The State Senate approves a bill to remove the Governor from parole decisions. And Baltimore’s AAPI community shares grief and anger over the Atlanta murders.
-
Maryland schools are another step closer to being able to ban hate symbols. And while the number of residents getting vaccines is increasing, in Baltimore County pandemic-induced food insecurity is not waning.
-
Governor Hogan expands vaccine eligibility for Marylanders and announces a new community partnership with primary care physicians. Baltimore’s mayor delivers his first State of the City address. And the Maryland House of Delegates passes a bill to help low income residents stave off evictions in rent court.
-
Governor Hogan announces Maryland’s next phases for Covid19 vaccinations. A bill to provide legal help to renters facing eviction passes the House of Delegates. Mayor Brandon Scott names a new head of one of the city’s most embattled agencies. And Maryland lawmakers are debating a bill that would put an end to mandatory life without parole sentences for juveniles.
-
Baltimore’s mayor will ease Covid-19 restrictions in the city, starting next week. An advocacy group for the disabled drops a lawsuit against Maryland over vaccine inequity. Plus, a conversation about the economic challenges facing low-wage essential workers during the pandemic.
-
The state makes efforts to vaccinate those experiencing homelessness. We go inside one of Baltimore’s massive health centers and hear from those working to provide services to the most vulnerable residents. And Baltimore City Council members call for an investigation of ‘digital redlining’ in parts of the city.
-
The President has promised that by May, every U.S. adult who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. But after a slow roll out, technical problems and complaints of inequity in distribution, what will progress look like in Maryland? A local immunologist sheds some light.
-
The Daily Dose 3-12-21