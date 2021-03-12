school reopening

-
Governor Larry Hogan defends his administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The Maryland Senate overrides a myriad of Hogan’s vetoes, including a…
Gov. Larry Hogan defended the state’s distribution process for the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, arguing that Maryland is not getting enough doses from the…
The governor promises a million free COVID-19 tests and unlimited PPE to Maryland schools. Plus, a look at the range of health and human services…
Baltimore County Schools race to secure more PPE ahead of a return to classrooms next month. Maryland lawmakers edge closer to approving significant bills…
Maryland lawmakers unanimously pass a major COVID relief package. Some mass vaccination sites open in Maryland. Baltimore’s new public tracking system…
A $1.2 billion state COVID relief package clears its first hurdle. BCPS announces a delay in classroom reopening. City Schools C-E-O, Sonja Santelises…
Republicans in the Maryland House of Delegates propose a new option for parents who are frustrated by their students’ slow return to in-person learning.…
Maryland Senate Democrats say the governor’s pandemic plan needs a 520-million dollar overhaul. The MD General Assembly considers a bill to guarantee…
The Maryland State Education Association (MSEA) released a statewide poll of educators Monday on the safety measures they want at schools before they…
School superintendents say it’ll take millions in state aid to resume in-person learning. Governor Hogan promises 250 million in state aid to Maryland…