WYPR Podcast

Baltimore City residents are now getting priority at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Health experts say the Covid vaccine is safe for pregnant women. And housing advocates say Maryland lawmakers need to act now to prevent an eviction crisis.
Maryland’s settlement of a 15-year lawsuit brought by the state’s historically Black universities. Plus, artistic Baltimoreans have been inspired by an unlikely canvas... You know those little yellow neighborhood salt boxes? One by one, they’re turning into charming and surprising works of art.
Tricky has created his own sound world over the past 25 years, built from broken hip-hop beats, forlorn chanteuses, and shadowy mutters. In this episode, he talks about the impact of Nirvana, Billie Holiday, and T. Rex on his life.
Governor Hogan announces plans for six more mass vaccination sites. Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby says he’s staying in office, despite a federal probe into his family’s finances. A package of tax bills dies in the Maryland General Assembly. The State Senate approves a bill to remove the Governor from parole decisions. And Baltimore’s AAPI community shares grief and anger over the Atlanta murders.
Maryland schools are another step closer to being able to ban hate symbols. And while the number of residents getting vaccines is increasing, in Baltimore County pandemic-induced food insecurity is not waning.
March is Women’s History Month, which offers an opportunity to reflect on the headwinds and structural inequalities that limit women’s ability to prepare, save, and reach long-term financial goals.
Carroll County Commissioner Stephen Wantz and Don Fry, President & CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee, discuss how public and private sector leaders are working together to promote a safe, connected, and competitive region.
The first episode of The Chesapeake Connect Podcast features Mike Kelly, Executive Director of Baltimore Metropolitan Council, John A. Olszewski, Jr., Baltimore County Executive, and Scot Spencer, Associate Director of Local Policy for Annie E. Casey Foundation.
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and Dr. Shanaysha Sauls, President and CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation, explore the challenges of…
Saving for retirement can be difficult in the best of times, but even harder during a pandemic. We are here today to discuss an important, but underutilized, tax credit known as the Saver’s Credit, which makes saving for retirement more affordable