© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baltimore County Council picks finalists for county executive

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By John Lee
Published December 11, 2024 at 5:12 PM EST
The seal of Baltimore County is seen in this photo from June 16, 2022. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner
The seal of Baltimore County is seen in this photo from June 16, 2022.

There are five finalists for who will be the next Baltimore County Executive.

That’s according to sources who shared the list with WYPR News. It was later confirmed by a county news release.

The finalists include two people who have served in the legislature, current State Sen. Kathy Klausmeier and former State Sen. Jim Brochin.

Yara Cheikh, a longtime community activist also made the cut, as did Barry Williams, the county’s former recreation and parks director.

Rounding out the final five is George Perdikakis Senior, an engineer who has held multiple government jobs including heading the county’s environment and resource management department.

The finalists will make their case to the County Council on Monday night. Each has been asked to prepare a 15 minute speech.

In a statement, Council Chairman Izzy Patoka, a Democrat, said the five candidates "stand out in their experience and accomplishments."

Twelve people applied for the position.

Patoka has said the council will name Olszewski’s successor on January 6 but Republican County Councilman David Marks said the council should move more quickly than that.

“In fact it would be preferable to know the outcome as soon as possible so we can have a good transition,” Marks said.

Olszewski is sworn into Congress January 3.

There are two years remaining on Olszewski’s second term. The county charter requires that the County Council fill the vacancy.

This story may be updated.
Tags
WYPR News Baltimore CountyBaltimore County CouncilBaltimore County Councilman Izzy PatokaBaltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County. @JohnWesleyLee2
See stories by John Lee
Related Content
Load More