Baltimore County Council picks finalists for county executive

There are five finalists for who will be the next Baltimore County Executive.

That’s according to sources who shared the list with WYPR News. It was later confirmed by a county news release.

The finalists include two people who have served in the legislature, current State Sen. Kathy Klausmeier and former State Sen. Jim Brochin.

Yara Cheikh, a longtime community activist also made the cut, as did Barry Williams, the county’s former recreation and parks director.

Rounding out the final five is George Perdikakis Senior, an engineer who has held multiple government jobs including heading the county’s environment and resource management department.

The finalists will make their case to the County Council on Monday night. Each has been asked to prepare a 15 minute speech.

In a statement, Council Chairman Izzy Patoka, a Democrat, said the five candidates "stand out in their experience and accomplishments."

Twelve people applied for the position.

Patoka has said the council will name Olszewski’s successor on January 6 but Republican County Councilman David Marks said the council should move more quickly than that.

“In fact it would be preferable to know the outcome as soon as possible so we can have a good transition,” Marks said.

Olszewski is sworn into Congress January 3.

There are two years remaining on Olszewski’s second term. The county charter requires that the County Council fill the vacancy.

This story may be updated.