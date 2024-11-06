Olszewski cruises to win in 2nd district congressional race

Ten years ago, Johnny Olszewski appeared to be headed for the political wilderness after losing a race for the Maryland State Senate.

Olszewski now is headed to Congress after easily defeating Republican Kim Klacik. With 227 of 230 precincts reporting, Olszewski has 55% of the vote.

“Together, we can shape a future of promise for everyone,” Olszewski told supporters at his Election Night party at Union Craft Brewery.

“The good news is I know that we can do this, because we’ve already done it in Baltimore County,” Olszewski said. “We’ve already shown that we can engage and empower the communities we serve by working with anyone regardless of party affiliation or background who wants to be part of building that better future for all.”

Olszewski is half way through his second four year term as Baltimore’s County Executive. He is expected to step down in early January with two years remaining and the Baltimore County Council will pick a successor to complete the term.

Olszewski said the next two months will be a combination of preparing for his new role in Congress, while preparing the next County Executive.

“The benefit is they’ll have someone who’s literally doing the job now,” Olszewski said.

Political observers gave Klacik little chance in the race. The 2nd Congressional District favors Democrats and Klacik is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump.

According to the most recent campaign finance reports, Olszewski has raised nearly $1.4 million compared to Klacik’s $162,000.

Olszewski is also well known through much of the district, which includes most of Baltimore and Carroll Counties and a portion of Baltimore City.

In 2020, Klacik unsuccessfully ran for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District seat.

Olszewski began his political career in the Maryland House of Delegates in 2006. In 2014, he lost a race for the State Senate. He made his political comeback in 2018 by winning the race for county executive, but only after capturing the Democratic nomination in a bruising three-way contest which he won by 17 votes.

Olszewski considered running for governor in 2022 and the U.S. Senate this year but backed away from both contests, waiting instead for the more easily won 2nd Congressional District seat to become available.

Rep. C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger announced in January that he would not seek reelection to the seat and Olszewski quickly entered the race.

This story will be updated.