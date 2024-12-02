A former county councilman, a former state senator, and the brother of one of Baltimore County’s most powerful elected officials are among the dozen candidates seeking to serve out the remaining two years of outgoing County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s term.

The County Council released the names Monday afternoon. While the names of many applicants had already been made public, the final list includes a new candidate, former County Councilman Tom Quirk, who represented the Catonsville area from 2010 to 2022. It also lists state Del. Jon Cardin, though Cardin issued a press release over the weekend saying he had withdrawn.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore County Council releases names of county executive applicants

