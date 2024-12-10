Baltimore County Council hears from public on next county executive

The high-stakes, compressed campaign for who will be the next Baltimore County Executive shifted into high gear Tuesday night.

The Baltimore County Council will pick Johnny Olszewski’s replacement as he prepares to resign to take a seat in Congress.

Council members were pitched by more than 70 people who spoke at a public hearing, including surrogates for several of the candidates.

Speakers called on Baltimore County’s next leader to be a proven elected official, or a free agent not beholden to donors, or a community activist, or a budget expert.

They were not supposed to endorse any of the 10 candidates, just talk about qualifications. That rule was violated early by Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger, who made it clear he supports former State Sen. Jim Brochin

Shellenberger said, “I know there’s only one person who meets the qualifications for this job, and that job is spelled J-O-B. Now that “O” is gone, it just leaves J.B.”

Nancy Dimitriades, who supports community activist Yara Cheikh, was more nuanced, not naming Cheikh but describing her specifically.

Dimitriades said, “We need a leader who as a child shared her lunch with a classmate in need, and who later ran a food distribution center during COVID-19 pandemic, providing vital support to families.”

Kim Ross, who is on the Community College of Baltimore County Board of Trustees, backed State Sen. Kathy Klausmeier, without naming her.

“We need somebody who has some state budget experience, some experience with financial allocation,” Ross said. “We do have an applicant who is serving on the (Senate) finance committee right now.”

Council members also are being lobbied heavily behind the scenes, as they prepare to pick the person who for the next two years will be in charge of the county’s $5 billion budget.

The county charter leaves it to the County Council to fill a county executive vacancy. Once Olszewski steps down, there will be two years remaining on his second term.

Council Chairman Izzy Patoka said the council will whittle the 10 applicants down to three or four by December 16, then the council that night will publicly interview each of the candidates in its chambers.

The Baltimore County Council plans to name a new county executive on January 6.

The candidates for county executive are:

Tara Ebersole

Jim Brochin

Barry Williams

Paul Drutz-Hannahs

State Sen. Kathy Klausmeier

Aris Melissaratos

Yara Cheikh

George Perdikakis, Sr.

William Huhn

Gregory Dennis

Two other candidates, Del. Jon Cardin and former County Councilman Tom Quirk have dropped out.