The race is on for “caretaker” Baltimore County Executive

Six people, including two state legislators, the brother of the House Speaker and a longtime community activist are vying for a temp job that might open up soon: Baltimore County Executive.

Each is making their case to the County Council that they should replace Johnny Olszewski Jr. if the Democrat wins his Congressional race in November and steps down with two years remaining on his term.

According to the county charter, the County Council chooses a county executive if there is a vacancy. The position pays $192,000 annually.

Longtime State Senator Kathy Klausmeier, a Democrat, said she has told each council member she wants the job.

“I don’t call it a campaign, Klausmeier said. “I have been working with them and explaining my positions and it’s up to them.”

Klausmeier has served in the General Assembly for nearly 30 years and has never lost an election. She said she would continue Olszewski’s work, from making the county safer to building more sidewalks.

“And that sounds like a minor thing but it’s very very important to the safety of our citizens, not just the children. When you can’t get to a bus without walking through the weeds and the grass, that’s unacceptable,” Klausmeier said.

She added that if she is appointed county executive and steps down from the State Senate, she would not rule out running for the Senate again in 2026.

The County Council said it would pick a caretaker county executive, someone who would promise to serve two years, then not run for the position in 2026. Klausmeier and the other five candidates, including community activist Yara Cheikh, said they’re fine with that.

Cheikh said her non-partisan history of community work gives her an advantage.

“I’m not looking forward to a campaign or an election or fundraising,” Cheikh said. “I come in independent and I stay independent.”

Cheikh said there are ways to improve Baltimore County.

“It’s paying attention to quality of life issues for our residents, stronger schools and really smart development,” Cheikh said.

Also in the hunt is Barry Williams, who previously served nine years as Baltimore County’s recreation and parks director and had a long career in education including being a former Randallstown High School principal. Williams also is the brother of House Speaker Adrienne Jones, which he acknowledges doesn’t hurt his chances.

Williams said, “I like to think that I stand on my own in terms of my qualifications.”

Williams said he is well aware there would not be a voter mandate for him to make changes if the County Council selected him. He said one thing he would fix is getting the right people in key positions in the county government.

“There are a number of vacancies, particularly at the department head level,” Williams said. “I look at the turnstile of people that have come through and for whatever reason. I’m not throwing shade to Johnny, I’m just saying what it looks like.”

Delegate Jon Cardin, a Democrat, agrees.

“There’s going to be a void of certain executive positions that are going to go either with Johnny or decide they don’t want to work if Johnny’s not there,” Cardin said.

Cardin, who is the nephew of Maryland’s retiring U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, said he is uniquely suited to be the caretaker county executive, including serving 12 years on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Cardin said, “I have both the experience and the background to be able to try and continue a tradition of making Baltimore County the best place it can be.”

Tara Ebersole has also put her hand up for the job. She said she is enjoying retirement after a career at the Community College of Baltimore County as a professor and an administrator. Ebersole, whose husband Eric is a state legislator, also chaired the Baltimore County Democratic Party for four years.

“In the administrative roles I’ve handled multiple departments and different kinds of budgets,” Ebersole said.

She said the County Council will be making a tough decision if Olszewski steps down.

“I feel as though I have this skill and I would like to offer it to the county council and to my county,” Ebersole said. “I love this county and I would like to give back to it whatever I can.”

A six candidate, former Senator Jim Brochin, declined to comment. Brochin lost to Olszewski by 17 votes in the Democratic primary for county executive in 2018.

The County Council promises to make its work of picking the next county executive open and transparent, if it ends up being necessary.

Olszewski must first win his second congressional district race against Republican Kim Klacik.

He is favored to win. Olszewski has far outpaced Klacik in fundraising and the political makeup of the district favors a Democratic candidate.