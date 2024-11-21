Baltimore County reverses course and will name who is applying to be the next county executive

The names of the candidates for Baltimore County Executive will be released to the public after all.

WYPR reported Thursday that county officials said there were no plans to release the names, citing privacy protection for personnel records.

But critics of that decision said that county executive is the highest office in Baltimore County and people have a right to know who is vying for it.

Council Chairman Izzy Patoka now tells WYPR that the names will be released December 2, after the deadline passes for applying for the job.

Johnny Olszewski is stepping down as County Executive because he was elected to Congress.

The County Council will pick who will finish the final two years of Olszewski’s second term.

Anyone who wants to apply can do so on the County Council’s website . The job announcement lays out the qualifications and duties for the executive.

The deadline for applying is Nov. 29 although the job announcement says it may close at any time with little or no notice so applicants “are advised to apply promptly.”