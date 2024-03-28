Shipping closure at Port of Baltimore could have worldwide economic impacts

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and subsequent suspension of shipping at the Port of Baltimore could have large economic impacts for the city and the world.

Baltimore is the leading port for automobiles, farming and construction equipment, sugar and gypsum. Now, all of those goods need to be rerouted.

“Places like Norfolk or Charleston, Savannah or Jacksonville have extra capacity and are willing to step up and take some of this freight, but will it have impacts on the supply chain? Sure,” said Chris Burroughs, vice president of government affairs at the Transportation Intermediaries Association, an organization of logistics professionals.

The port contributes about $15 million a day to the economy and is responsible for about 150,000 jobs, 15,000 of which are directly employed.

Last year, the port handled 52 million tons of freight, valued at about $80.8 billion. It also has cruise ships that leave from its docks.

It could be months before the Patapsco River is cleaned of debris, according to engineering analysts, which means the port is closed indefinitely to shipping.

However, Tinglong Dai, a business professor at Johns Hopkins University, thinks the port will be able to bounce back.

“I don't see the possibility of Baltimore being replaced anytime soon,” he said. “We have seen a lot of upgrades and a lot of improvements on the investments from the federal government, from the state of Maryland. If anything, I think it's set up to win.”

As for the employees, the Maryland General Assembly is working on emergency legislation to keep them solvent until the port reopens.

“The goal here would be to support the port employees who could see their jobs go away, while the port is closed until they reopen the channel and get shipping backing back and moving again,” said Del. Luke Clippinger (D-Baltimore City), who is sponsoring the bill.

As for the bridge, analysts say it could take years or even a decade for it to be rebuilt.

Emily Hofstaedter and Rachel Baye contributed to this reporting.