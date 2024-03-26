Federal government pledges full support to rebuild FSK bridge, reopen port

President Joe Biden is promising the full support of the federal government to help with the search and rescue operation following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. He also pledged to reopen the Baltimore port as soon as possible and to rebuild the bridge in collaboration with Maryland officials.

“Fifteen thousand jobs depend on that port and we are going to do everything we can to protect those jobs and help those workers,” Biden said at the White House on Tuesday. “I’ve directed my team to move heaven and earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge. We’re going to work hand-in-hand to support Maryland in whatever they ask for.”

Biden said the debris will need to be cleared before the port can reopen and that the Army Corps of Engineers is on the scene to assist with the cleanup.

The President was informed of the bridge collapse early Tuesday morning.

“During the briefing, the President directed his team to ensure all federal resources be made available to assist in the ongoing search and rescue efforts and response to this incident,” the White House Press Office said in a statement this morning. The President will continue to receive updates from his team throughout the day. White House and Administration officials will remain in close contact with state and local officials.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Baltimore to assist with the aid.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it launched a team this morning to investigate the incident.

The FBI is also investigating the collision and the Coast Guard is still conducting search and rescue operations.