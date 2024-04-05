Corps of Engineers gives timeline to reopen Port of Baltimore as crews remove wreckage

The Port of Baltimore should reopen with limited access by the end of April and completely reopen to shipping by the end of May, the U.S. Corps of Engineers said Thursday evening.

The Corps, in a written statement, said it expects to open a limited access channel 280 feet wide and 35 feet deep in about four weeks.

The Corps said the channel would support one-way traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore for barge container service and some roll-on/roll-off vessels that move automobiles and farm equipment to and from the port.

Normal port capacity could be restored by the end of May, the Corps said, with the reopening of a permanent, 700-foot-wide by 50-foot-deep federal navigation channel.

Weather conditions and any changes to the wreckage complexity could slow the reopening timeline, said Corps Commanding General Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon.

