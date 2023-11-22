Youth crime in Maryland has been falling for a decade. What's behind the recent uptick?

Over the past decade, crimes committed by young people in Maryland fell by fifty percent, according to a recent report by the state Department of Juvenile Services. However, in the aftermath of the pandemic, there’s been a rise in juvenile arrests, and certain categories of crime - like carjackings and handgun violations —have risen steeply.

We ask Maryland Secretary of Juvenile Services Vincent Schiraldi what's behind the uptick and what DJS is doing to support at-risk youth.

