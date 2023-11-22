© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Youth crime in Maryland has been falling for a decade. What's behind the recent uptick?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published November 22, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST
Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center at 300 N. Gay St. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)
Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center at 300 N. Gay St. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Over the past decade, crimes committed by young people in Maryland fell by fifty percent, according to a recent report by the state Department of Juvenile Services. However, in the aftermath of the pandemic, there’s been a rise in juvenile arrests, and certain categories of crime - like carjackings and handgun violations —have risen steeply.

We ask Maryland Secretary of Juvenile Services Vincent Schiraldi what's behind the uptick and what DJS is doing to support at-risk youth.

Links:
Research Brief- Putting Youth Crime In Maryland in Context
Crimes by Maryland youth down over last decade, report finds
Lawmakers assess whether juvenile services are effective, but law enforcement could help, too
Gun violence among juveniles is rising. How do you keep them out of the system?
Maryland DJS secretary: ‘Many of the assumptions that society seems to hold about youth violence are wrong.’

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
