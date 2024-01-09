© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Maryland's 2024 legislative session: A budget shortfall, juvenile crime, transit plans, more

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published January 9, 2024 at 8:44 AM EST
Maryland lawmakers gather in 2023 for the start of the state's General Assembly's annual 90-day session, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/AP
/
AP
Maryland lawmakers gather in 2023 for the start of the state's General Assembly's annual 90-day session, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Lawmakers are gearing up for the new legislative session in Annapolis. On their minds: how to handle a budget shortfall of three-quarters of a billion dollars, and what spending cuts could mean for transportation and climate plans.

We speak with Pamela Wood, who covers government and politics for The Baltimore Banner, and Josh Kurtz, founding editor of Maryland Matters.

Read more:
Maryland’s budget math: $761 million shortfall predicted
Juvenile justice among criminal justice reform topics up for discussion in upcoming legislative session
Maryland offers road map for fighting climate change
Moore: 2024 will be ‘the year for military families’
New plan for horse racing focuses on revitalizing Pimlico Race Course

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
