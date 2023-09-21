© 2023 WYPR
Report finds youth crime is down, but an increase in car and gun violations

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published September 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
A backpack is seen near evidence markers at the site of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High School, Jan. 4, 2023, in Baltimore.
Julio Cortez/AP
AP
A backpack is seen near evidence markers at the site of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High School, Jan. 4, 2023, in Baltimore.

Our guest today is Vincent Schiraldi, the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services. Last week, the department released a report on juvenile crime. While the percentage of crimes committed by young people is drastically lower than crimes committed by adults, Maryland has seen an increase in juvenile crime over the last two years, although levels are down sharply over the last ten years.

But the finding that is most concerning in this report is that violent crime committed by juveniles is up, as is the number of juvenile victims of crime.

Vincent Schiraldi, Secretary of Maryland's Department of Juvenile Seriv
Joe Andrucyk
Vincent Schiraldi, Secretary of Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

