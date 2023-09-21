Report finds youth crime is down, but an increase in car and gun violations

Our guest today is Vincent Schiraldi, the Secretary of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services. Last week, the department released a report on juvenile crime. While the percentage of crimes committed by young people is drastically lower than crimes committed by adults, Maryland has seen an increase in juvenile crime over the last two years, although levels are down sharply over the last ten years.

But the finding that is most concerning in this report is that violent crime committed by juveniles is up, as is the number of juvenile victims of crime.

Joe Andrucyk Vincent Schiraldi, Secretary of Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

