Midday

A look ahead to the 2024 General Assembly with Senate President Bill Ferguson

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published January 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Senate President Bill Ferguson
Senate President Bill Ferguson

The Maryland General Assembly begins its 2024 session tomorrow in Annapolis. Lawmakers are set to consider legislation in the context of budget concerns, and in an election year that will decide some key local races and feature races for the House of Representatives that include several members of the General Assembly.

Joining Tom with a preview of the session is Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Politics General Assembly
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
