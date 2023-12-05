Inspector General strikes back after council postpones vote to preserve office to its charter

The Baltimore County Council delayed a vote Monday on two bills regarding the Office of Inspector General. The bills would codify the office in the county charter and strengthen Inspector General Kelly Madigan’s ability to subpoena records. Now, she is urging residents to contact their councilmembers and voice opposition to any changes to those bills.

“Unfortunately, last evening Council Chair Julian Jones indicated that he intends to propose amendments to the draft Bills,” said Madigan. “The contemplated amendments would place certain restrictions on the Office that will negatively affect its independence and its ability to accomplish its mission on behalf of the citizens of Baltimore County.”

In a last minute move, Julian Jones, the Council Chair, introduced two amendments that would weaken the OIG’s investigative powers. One amendment would have the county reimburse legal fees to any employee involved in an inspector general investigation. Another, would allow a 30-day grace period before complying with the subpoena, according to a draft bill WYPR obtained.

Jones, who has been the subject of two investigations, said his past tiffs with the office are not the reason he introduced those amendments. “It’s unfortunate you have something written down but this is the legislative process, and we go through it all the time.”

When pressed on his motivations for drafting the amendments and introducing them under the wire, Jones responded. “Why ask why? There is no why. It never came forward today because through consensus with the council, we decided to postpone and have more conversation on these items.”

In a 5-1 tally, council members decided to delay the vote for two weeks. Councilman Izzy Patoka, a Democrat, disapproved of extending the vote. Councilman Wade Kach, a Republican, attended the meeting remotely and did not vote due to technical difficulties.

In a statement, County Executive Johnny Olszewski said he will continue supporting the legislation as introduced. “Our administration remains fully committed to the long term success of the Office of the Inspector General. That is why we created, supported and have repeatedly expanded the office,” said Olszewski.

“It is why we proposed common sense legislation to implement the recommendations of the independent Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability,” he added.

