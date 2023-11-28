Future of Baltimore County’s IG office to be debated Tuesday by the County Council

Legislation being considered by the Baltimore County Council Tuesday would enshrine the inspector general’s office in the county charter to protect it from being dismantled by future county leaders.

Baltimore County’s first inspector general, Kelly Madigan, took office nearly four years ago. In that time, she has come under fire from council members and fought off efforts by County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration to control her investigations.

Olszewski has repeatedly voiced his support for Madigan and has increased funding each year for her office.

In a statement last month announcing his proposal to protect the office by putting it in the charter, Olszewski said, “The residents of Baltimore County deserve and should expect a government that is transparent, fair and accountable.”

The legislation also would make it more politically uncomfortable for the county executive and the County Council to gut the inspector general’s budget, which is under their control. If the IG office’s annual budget is cut, it has to be explained in writing and in time for public hearings on the county’s spending plan.

It also reduces the time the inspector general has to wait before issuing a subpoena for county documents from 90 to 30 days.

Madigan said she supports the legislation.

The introduction of the legislation follows a months-long study of the inspector general’s office by an independent commission.

The Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability wrote in its final report, “Baltimore County employees have a duty to cooperate with a request by the Inspector General to produce records within their possession or control.”

Inspector General Madigan’s dealings with county officials have at times been rocky.

In March of 2022, WYPR obtained emails between Madigan and Olszewski’s then chief of staff Patrick Murray detailing an effort by Murray to make Madigan explain in writing why she was requesting records.

In May of 2021, Councilwoman Cathy Bevins lambasted Madigan during a public hearing. Bevins criticized Madigan’s investigation of her then campaign treasurer Chris McCollum.

Madigan’s investigation centered on questionable purchases McCollum made when he was the director of the Baltimore County Agricultural Center.

Since then, Bevins decided not to run for reelection once it was disclosed she had briefly moved out of her councilmanic district. Earlier this year, McCollum pleaded guilty to stealing more than $100,000 from Bevins’ campaign.

Council Chairman Julian Jones twice has been the target of Madigan investigations. In one instance he was tagged because his official emails included a donate button for his campaign. In another Madigan said Jones helped to pave the way for a commercial alley to be repaired by the county.

In both instances, Jones said he had done nothing wrong and at times has questioned Madigan’s practices.

The County Council will be considering two pieces of legislation.

One enshrines the inspector general’s office in the county charter. That has to pass by at least five votes on the seven-member council. If that happens, it will be put to the voters on the November 2024 ballot.

The second bill makes changes to the current law that established the inspector general’s office, including the changes to the subpoena power and the budget.

The County Council will hold a public hearing on the legislation Tuesday night. A vote is expected December 4.