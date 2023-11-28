Baltimore County’s Inspector General wants direct access to county records

Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan told the County Council at a hearing Tuesday that she supports proposals it’s considering that would protect and strengthen her office.

Those proposals include protecting her budget and putting her office in the county charter.

But Madigan described as a “work in progress” an effort to give the inspector general direct access to county records.

When questioned by Democratic Councilman Izzy Patoka about her ability to access county records, Madigan cited the county statute which states the inspector general should have “full and unrestricted access to those records.”

“That’s part of oversight,” Madigan told the council.

Madigan currently has to request access to county documents.

She added that one recommendation made by The Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability, which conducted a months-long study of the IG’s office, was for her to have direct access.

Madigan told the council that she is confident an agreement can be worked out with County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration that would give her unfettered access to county records.

Baltimore City’s Inspector General, Isabel Mercedes Cumming, said she has unrestricted access to city documents.

“It is critical for an IG to have it,” Cumming said in a text. “Asking informs people who you are investigating. Many times investigations do not yield a finding. You never want people to use the office as a weapon. Just the rumor of an investigation can impact a person.”

In a statement, Erica Palmisano, Olszewski’s press secretary said, “This administration remains fully committed to the long-term success of the Office of the Inspector General.”

Palmisano added that the administration and the IG’s office “are actively in productive and ongoing discussions concerning records access.”

The legislation being considered by the Baltimore County Council would enshrine the inspector general’s office in the county charter to protect it from being dismantled by future county leaders.

In an interview Madigan said, “It’s just another way to guarantee the existence of an inspector general’s office. The offices are not popular because the mission is to root out fraud, waste and abuse.”

It also would make it more politically tricky for the county executive and the County Council to gut the inspector general’s budget, which is under their control. If the IG office’s annual budget is cut, it has to be explained in writing and in time for public hearings on the county’s spending plan.

It also reduces the time the inspector general has to wait before issuing a subpoena for county documents from 90 to 30 days and does away with a waiting period for non county records.

Madigan is Baltimore County’s first inspector general. She took office nearly four years ago and currently has a staff of six with an annual budget of $520,000.

She has at times come under fire from council members but Tuesday's hearing produced no fireworks and few questions from council members.

Olszewski has repeatedly voiced his support for Madigan. He created the office and has increased its funding each year.

The County Council is considering two pieces of legislation.

One enshrines the inspector general’s office in the county charter. That has to pass by at least five votes on the seven-member council. If that happens, it will be put to the voters on the November 2024 ballot.

The second bill makes changes to the current law that established the inspector general’s office, including the changes to the subpoena power and the budget.

Votes on both are expected at the council’s meeting December 4.