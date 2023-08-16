Baltimore County Inspector General releases annual report

In fiscal year 2023, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) received 213 complaints, opened 19 investigations and addressed 164 ethics-related inquiries. That points to a notable increase, over last year, from an office where elected officials once attempted to strip the office of its independent oversight.

Inspector General, Kelly Madigan, said she is happy more people are reaching out. “The increase in public reports and all of that is translating to savings in a more efficient Baltimore County Government,” said Madigan.

In addition to opening investigations, Madigan said her office also follows-up on previous cases. In an interview with WYPR, she pointed to a 2020 report on inaccurate water bills.

“Those were tickets on behalf of Baltimore County that Baltimore City had not yet addressed. I’m pleased in this annual report to say that all 8,000 of those open tickets have been resolved. That's a huge factor in statistics not just for the office but for county government as well as city government,” said Madigan.

Madigan added that her office is expanding. In existence for three years (from a staff of one initially), the OIG will soon have a staff of six. A financial analyst is expected to start soon. The IG said funding her office costs taxpayers 2 bananas, or 63 cents, to prevent misconduct and mismanagement in the government.

If you have a tip for the Office of the Inspector General, call 410-887-6500.