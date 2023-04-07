Olszewski nominates retired officer to become Baltimore County’s first Black police chief

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski plans to announce this morning his nominee to be the county’s next police chief.

Olszewski will make the announcement at a morning news conference in Towson.

If confirmed as expected by the County Council, Robert McCullough will be Baltimore County’s first Black chief. He was a 35-year veteran of the department. He retired as a colonel and Operations Bureau Chief in 2021.

“Robert McCullough is a barrier breaking, homegrown leader with decades of experience who both understands the needs of our department — and the brave men and women who serve in it — and shares my values for 21st century community policing,” Olszewski said in a statement.

The county executive added that he was confident that under McCullough’s leadership “we can continue to strengthen accountability, promote more equitable policing, and keep Baltimore County’s residents and neighborhoods safe for years to come.”

McCullough, who is 56, said in a statement, “I look forward to working with our officers, and the community to foster relationships built on trust, mutual respect, and a desire for safe, healthy, and thriving communities.”

The selection of McCullough comes following a nationwide search.

He will replace Melissa Hyatt. Olszewski picked Hyatt to be chief in 2019. She was the first woman to hold that position. Last November, Olszewski said Hyatt would leave the job but did not say why.

Sean Naron, Olszewski’s communications director, said about Hyatt at the time, “People come and go for a multitude of reasons.”

Hyatt had lost the support of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4. In May 2022, the police union gave Hyatt a vote of no confidence, saying officers were frustrated by her lack of leadership.

Since Hyatt left the office, Dennis Delp, a 28 year veteran of the police department, has been serving as interim police chief. He initially said he wanted the job permanently, then backed off, he said, for personal reasons.

McCullough has lived in Baltimore County for more than 30 years. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science and a Master’s of Science in Management from Johns Hopkins University.

His formal education also includes Johns Hopkins University’s Police Executive Leadership Program and Northwestern University Center for Public Safety’s School of Police Staff and Command.