Baltimore County's police chief is stepping down

Baltimore County is looking for a new police chief. County Executive Johnny Olszewki announced Wednesday that Chief Melissa Hyatt and several other department heads are leaving the government. Sean Naron, Olszewski’s communications director, would not confirm whether Hyatt is stepping down or was asked to leave.

“People come and go for a multitude of reasons,” Naron said.

In a statement, Hyatt said, “I am both saddened to be leaving my Baltimore County family and excited to see what the future holds.

“I am so very proud of our many accomplishments, including initiatives that sharpened our focus on community trust, public safety and officer wellness.”

Hyatt’s last day as chief will be Dec. 4.

In 2019, Olszewski tapped Hyatt to be Baltimore County’s first woman police chief early in his first four year term. At the time, Olszewski praised Hyatt for being a smart and dynamic leader.

Since then, the county executive has often praised her for bringing innovative strategies to crime fighting.

But Hyatt has detractors. Most notably, in May the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4 gave Hyatt a vote of no confidence, saying officers were frustrated by her lack of leadership.

Olszewski’s Republican opponent in the general election, former Del. Pat McDonough, vowed he would fire Hyatt if he won the election. Olszewski defeated McDonough and will be sworn in for his second term next month.

There will be a nationwide search for Hyatt’s replacement.

In a statement, Olszewski said, “Chief Hyatt is a world-class public safety professional who has led efforts to modernize the Baltimore County Police Department. We are grateful for her tireless commitment to the people of Baltimore County and remain thankful for her service as we begin the process of identifying a successor who will help ensure Baltimore County remains a safer place to live, work and raise a family.”

Four other department or office heads are leaving the Olszewski administration. They include: Ed Blades, budget and finance director, Roslyn Johnson, director of recreation and parks, Robert O’Connor, information technology director, Gail Watts, corrections department director.

A number of Olszewski’s department and office heads will remain. He will re-nominate them for their positions and they then will be voted on by the county council. Since Olszewski is a Democrat and the council is Democratically controlled, it’s unlikely he will have trouble getting them confirmed.

Those coming back for Olszewski’s second term include Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch, who was highly praised for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Stacy Rodgers, the county administrative officer.