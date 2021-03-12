-
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, Jr. and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt join The Chesapeake Connect Podcast to discuss police reform in Baltimore County and efforts to improve community-based public safety.
Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones has given up for now on legislation that would have restricted when police could use no-knock warrants.Jones…
Changes are coming to the Baltimore County Police Department.After months of debate, the county council approved police reform legislation Monday…
The Baltimore County Council is poised to vote on legislation next week that would reform the county police department.It was nearly two months ago that…
Statewide efforts to reform policing will be the focus of a three-day marathon of hearings that begins Tuesday before the…
Baltimore County lawmakers struck a deal Tuesday to pass police reform legislation.Last month, the county council shelved controversial reform…
A controversial package of police reforms will be back before the Baltimore County Council next month, despite the council’s 4-3 vote Monday night to…
The Baltimore County Council Monday night put the brakes on passing any sort of police reform legislation.By a 4-3 vote, the council voted to table the…
The national debate over reforming how police officers do their jobs comes to Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon when the county council holds a public…
Streets around the world remain filled with protesters demanding that police be “defunded.” Today on Midday, a police perspective on the intensifying…