Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt

-
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, Jr. and Police Chief Melissa Hyatt join The Chesapeake Connect Podcast to discuss police reform in Baltimore County and efforts to improve community-based public safety.
-
Baltimore County officials remained mum Monday on who launched the cyberattack November 24 that crippled the school system and canceled virtual…
-
During a 4 hour public hearing Tuesday night, the Baltimore County Council heard debate over a controversial package to reform the county police…
-
Baltimore County’s police chief said Tuesday people are driving horrendously during the COVID-19 pandemic.Chief Melissa Hyatt told the Baltimore County…
-
People who live in Turner Station, a historically African American community in southeastern Baltimore County, say they just don’t trust the police…
-
The murder rate in Eastern Baltimore County is climbing. And people who live there say crime in general is getting worse in their community. They gave…