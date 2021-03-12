-
The Maryland General Assembly returns to Annapolis Wednesday for its annual 90-day legislative session, and it will be unlike any session the state has…
Leaders in the Maryland House of Delegates are forming a workgroup that aims to improve trust and accountability in police statewide. The announcement…
Does Baltimore have a new police commissioner or not? Good question. It seemed like it Friday morning, but things kept shifting all day.It started…
It is illegal for a correctional officer to engage in sexual acts with people in their custody, but most law enforcement officials don’t face the same…
The city and state reached a settlement Wednesday in the lawsuit over the death of Tyrone West during a traffic stop in 2013. West’s children are expected…
Maryland’s House of Delegates gave preliminary approval Monday to a bill prohibiting state and local police from enforcing federal immigration law.The…