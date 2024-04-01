© 2024 WYPR
Owner of the Dali seeks to limit liability in Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Dylan Segelbaum
Published April 1, 2024 at 2:41 PM EDT
Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
/
FR171888 AP
Wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Baltimore, Md.

A Singaporean company that owns the container ship that struck the Francis Scott Key Bridgemoved on Monday to limit its liability in the disaster, which sent the 47-year-old structure into the Patapsco River and cut off most docks in the Port of Baltimore from the global shipping industry.

Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and the manager of the ship, Synergy Marine Group, filed a petition for exoneration from or limitation of liability in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

On Tuesday, the Dali, a 984-foot-long cargo ship that contained about 4,700 stacked shipping containers, was headed to Colombo, Sri Lanka, when it hit one the main support piers of the bridge. Seconds later, it collapsed.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: Owner of the Dali seeks to limit liability in Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
