In prayer services and community memorials, Baltimore grieves Key Bridge victims

“Alejandro, Jose, Dorlian, Miguel, Maynor and Carlos.”

Amongst the gospel readings, recitations of the Lord’s Prayer and hymns, the names are repeated like prayers themselves.

“We repeat their names because there is power in a name,” said Laura Hargrove during a Monday night prayer vigil at the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a Roman Catholic Church in Highlandtown that is also home to the city’s largest Spanish speaking congregation. Hargrove is the Interfaith Outreach director for Governor Wes Moore’s administration.

Repetition of the Names — Laura Hargrove Listen • 0:48

“They were not just workers. They were devoted cousins, loving fathers, caring brothers and supportive husbands. We have come to thank God, for their life and for their love.”

And then they held “seis minutos de silencio”: six minutes of silence, one for each worker. Archbishop William Lori offered a reflection.

Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35; Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, 26; Jose Mynor Lopez, who was in his 30’s; Maynor Suazo Sandoval, 38; Miguel Luna, 49; and Carlos Hernandez were all killed when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in the very early hours of March 26th. The Dali, a 984-foot cargo vessel, struck a supportive pylon on the bridge after having what appears to be a power-failure — upon impact, the bridge collapsed within 20 seconds. The six workers, all immigrants from Latin America, were filling potholes when they were plunged into the Patapsco River. Two additional men fell in, another worker and a state inspector, but survived.

The bodies of Lopez, Luna and Hernandez have not yet been recovered.

On Monday night’s prayer service, Fr. Ayo Walker, the Sacred Heart pastor, led a few hundred people down the streets of Highlandtown. They followed a wooden platform that was held and supported by community members. Atop the platform were six wooden crosses adorned with construction vests to represent each of the workers.

Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR The platform is reminiscent of those carried during Good Friday processions. It was made by church members.

The procession made six stops.

Prayer and remembrance for Jose Mynor Lopez Listen • 1:12

Across the river, on Fort Armistead Road, community members have erected a more permanent space to grieve. An art installation led by Roberto Marquez honors the workers; it’s set right before drivers would have headed on to the Key Bridge.

Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR Community members are encouraged to add to the memorial. Marquez hopes to add more construction gear and pictures of the deceased.

Six wooden crosses are flanked with flags from the home countries of the deceased workers: Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala. Behind them, a mural depicts the bridge and a crying woman. There are references to Salvador Dali too, the painter for whom the container vessel was named.

Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR A portrait of Salvador Dali painted by Marquez.

“Part of the intention is that it becomes like a shrine,” said Marquez. He hopes it will bring comfort to the loved ones of the deceased, especially as they travel from far away.

The memorial is a living one, community members are meant to add what they can.

A pair of construction boots hangs off the cross dedicated to Hernandez-Fuentes.

More construction boots — Roberto Marquez Listen • 0:27

Marquez now lives in Dallas, Texas but lived for decades in Maryland — where he also worked as a construction worker. He says he also came into the country undocumented.

“Every job is important. Otherwise, we wouldn't we wouldn't have our society as this, you know, but for some reason it is real dangerous, more dangerous than others,” said Marquez about his time in construction. He had to stop working those jobs when he injured his back, he said. Now, he travels around the world, from the U.S. Mexico border to Ukraine, where he creates similar memorials.

Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR

Fernando Sajche said Los Yonkes, a Latino truck and car enthusiast club, is helping out with the build.

“The whole crew started doing it, building, making the crosses. And we help him build everything. Like all the flags, you'll see there, the hard hats, we put it there,” said Sajche.

A food truck owned by Miguel Luna’s family was a favorite hangout for the club.

“He was a working, a hard-working man,” said Sajche.

On Saturday, community members came for a small vigil. The workers were honored with mariachi music. One young guitar player was 19 year-old Leo Aguierre, a nephew of Miguel Luna. Aguierre said he never had the chance to meet Luna.

“He was really close to my mom's side of the family and all that. I didn't know too much about him. But I heard he was really good man,” said Aguierre.

Aguierre gets nervous performing but he pulled out his guitar on Saturday anyway.

“It's not really for me. It's basically for my family and my mom specifically.”